Indian Navy Destroyer INS Imphal (D-68) Tours USS Gridley

250929-N-AS506-1043 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 29, 2025) An Indian Navy HAL SA-316B Chetak, attached to the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Imphal (D-68), lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)