    USS Gridley Flight Quarters [Image 22 of 30]

    USS Gridley Flight Quarters

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, soars over Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, Nov. 13, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 20:37
    Photo ID: 9398884
    VIRIN: 251113-N-AS506-1017
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
