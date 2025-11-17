USS Gridley Replenishment-At-Sea

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) approaches Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, Nov. 11, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 20:37
|Photo ID:
|9398881
|VIRIN:
|251111-N-AS506-1046
|Resolution:
|2751x1834
|Size:
|809.85 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
