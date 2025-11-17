628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, respond to a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery situation during Exercise Outlaw Shield at North Auxiliary Air Field, S.C., Nov. 6, 2025. This exercise was an opportunity for Airmen who have not deployed to put their skills to the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)