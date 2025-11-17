U.S. Air Force Col. James Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, arrives at Forward Operating Base Outlaw to observe Airmen participating in Exercise Outlaw Shield at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 5, 2025. The 628th Communications Squadron and 628th Contracting Squadron were both a part of the exercise, giving 628th CES Airmen the chance to learn how other units operate and how to better work together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9398059
|VIRIN:
|251105-F-SL051-1535
|Resolution:
|5579x3712
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.