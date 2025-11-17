628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. James Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, arrives at Forward Operating Base Outlaw to observe Airmen participating in Exercise Outlaw Shield at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 5, 2025. The 628th Communications Squadron and 628th Contracting Squadron were both a part of the exercise, giving 628th CES Airmen the chance to learn how other units operate and how to better work together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)