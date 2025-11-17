628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman, assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, responds to a protest situation during Exercise Outlaw Shield at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 5, 2025. The 628th Communications Squadron and 628th Contracting Squadron were both a part of the exercise, giving 628th CES Airmen the chance to learn how other units operate and how to better work together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)