    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield [Image 8 of 16]

    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Airman, assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, responds to a protest situation during Exercise Outlaw Shield at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 5, 2025. The 628th Communications Squadron and 628th Contracting Squadron were both a part of the exercise, giving 628th CES Airmen the chance to learn how other units operate and how to better work together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 14:59
    Photo ID: 9398064
    VIRIN: 251105-F-SL051-1452
    Resolution: 4859x3233
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

