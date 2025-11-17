Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield [Image 10 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lorenzo Barnes, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy pavement and construction equipment specialist, responds to a medical situation during Exercise Outlaw Shield at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 5, 2025. This exercise gave Airmen the chance to use the skills they will need to survive and operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 14:59
    Photo ID: 9398075
    VIRIN: 251105-F-SL051-1595
    Resolution: 3843x5776
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield
    628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download