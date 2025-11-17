628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield

A U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lorenzo Barnes, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy pavement and construction equipment specialist, responds to a medical situation during Exercise Outlaw Shield at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 5, 2025. This exercise gave Airmen the chance to use the skills they will need to survive and operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
