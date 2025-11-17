628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Pasamonte, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy pavement and construction equipment specialist, mixes concrete during Exercise Outlaw Shield at North Auxiliary Air Field, S.C., Nov. 6, 2025. This exercise was an opportunity for Airmen who have not deployed to put their skills to the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)