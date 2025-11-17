628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman, assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing, relays information to his team during Exercise Outlaw Shield at North Auxiliary Air Field, S.C., Nov. 6, 2025. This exercise gave Airmen the chance to use the skills they will need to survive and operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)