628th CES showcases readiness during exercise Outlaw Shield

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing, arrive at Forward Operating Base Outlaw during Exercise Outlaw Shield at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 4, 2025. Outlaw Shield was a 96 hour exercise that gave 628th CES Airmen the opportunity to put their everyday skills to the test during realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)