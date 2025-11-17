Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepared for Winter, Committed to Dignity [Image 7 of 9]

    Prepared for Winter, Committed to Dignity

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Mooney, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, operates a snow blower during snow blower training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2025. The training on snow-removal equipment ensures the mortuary affairs team is fully prepared for winter weather and can maintain uninterrupted dignified transfer operations regardless of conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 9398074
    VIRIN: 251118-F-UK538-2129
    Resolution: 7857x5238
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, Prepared for Winter, Committed to Dignity [Image 9 of 9], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    winter
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    weather

