Prepared for Winter, Committed to Dignity

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emma Christensen, Master Sgt. Robert Mooney and Senior Master Sgt. Douglas Bishoff, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, go through start-up procedures during snow blower training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2025. The training on snow-removal equipment ensures the mortuary affairs team is fully prepared for winter weather and can maintain uninterrupted dignified transfer operations regardless of conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)