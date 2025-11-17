Prepared for Winter, Committed to Dignity

James Quinn, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations logistics manager, uses a reach truck forklift to remove snowblowers from storage at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2025. The early pull-out of snow-removal equipment ensures the mortuary affairs team is fully prepared for winter weather and can maintain uninterrupted dignified transfer operations regardless of conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 14:52
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
