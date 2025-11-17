Prepared for Winter, Committed to Dignity

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Douglas Bishoff, Master Sgt. Robert Mooney and Staff Sgt. Emma Christensen, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, go through start-up procedures during snow blower training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2025. The training on snow-removal equipment ensures the mortuary affairs team is fully prepared for winter weather and can maintain uninterrupted dignified transfer operations regardless of conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9398073
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-UK538-2097
|Resolution:
|7625x5083
|Size:
|10.21 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
