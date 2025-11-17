Prepared for Winter, Committed to Dignity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Douglas Bishoff, Master Sgt. Robert Mooney and Staff Sgt. Emma Christensen, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, practice using the controls during snow blower training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2025. The training on snow-removal equipment ensures the mortuary affairs team is fully prepared for winter weather and can maintain uninterrupted dignified transfer operations regardless of conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)