Prepared for Winter, Committed to Dignity

James Quinn, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations logistics manager, uses a reach truck forklift to remove snowblowers from storage at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2025. The early pull-out of snow-removal equipment ensures the mortuary affairs team is fully prepared for winter weather and can maintain uninterrupted dignified transfer operations regardless of conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)