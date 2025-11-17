NAWDC Joint Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors work together to fuel an MH-60 Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Five, staged for training at Red Beach Combat Town, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 27, 2025. The Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center is the cornerstone of Naval Aviation’s combat readiness, where service members refine their skills to improve lethality, effectiveness, and mission success in high-threat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)