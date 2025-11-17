NAWDC Joint Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Riley Rockow, an expeditionary fuels technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, MarineAir Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fills a collapsible fuel tank during the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center's joint training at Red Beach Combat Town, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 27, 2025. The Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center is the cornerstone of Naval Aviation's combat readiness, where service members refine their skills to improve lethality, effectiveness, and mission success in high-threat environments. Rockow is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)