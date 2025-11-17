NAWDC Joint Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kendrick Exantus, a semitrailer refueler operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, raises a trailer prior to offloading vehicles in preparation for the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center's joint training exercise at Red Beach Combat Town, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 27, 2025. The Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center is the cornerstone of Naval Aviation's combat readiness, where service members refine their skills to improve lethality, effectiveness, and mission success in high-threat environments. Exantus is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)