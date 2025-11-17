NAWDC Joint Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with M Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, offload supplies in preparation for the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center’s joint training exercise at Red Beach Combat Town, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 27, 2025. The NAWDC is the cornerstone of Naval Aviation’s combat readiness where service members refine their skills to improve lethality, effectiveness, and mission success in high-threat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)