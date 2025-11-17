NAWDC Joint Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Five are staged for training at Red Beach Combat Town, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 27, 2025. The Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center is the cornerstone of Naval Aviation’s combat readiness, where service members refine their skills to improve lethality, effectiveness, and mission success in high-threat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)