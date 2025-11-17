Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWDC Joint Training [Image 7 of 10]

    NAWDC Joint Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Five are staged for training at Red Beach Combat Town, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 27, 2025. The Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center is the cornerstone of Naval Aviation’s combat readiness, where service members refine their skills to improve lethality, effectiveness, and mission success in high-threat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 18:46
    Photo ID: 9396129
    VIRIN: 251028-M-WW713-1390
    Resolution: 7587x5060
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWDC Joint Training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JOINT TRAINING
    MH-60
    NAWDC
    CMV-22
    NAVY
    MARINE CORPS

