NAWDC Joint Training

A U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40, lands at Red Beach Combat Town, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 27, 2025. The Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center is the cornerstone of Naval Aviation’s combat readiness, where service members refine their skills to enhance lethality, effectiveness, and mission success in high-threat environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)