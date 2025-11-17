NAWDC Joint Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lucernie Sode, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to lead a convoy at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 27, 2025. The Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center is the cornerstone of Naval Aviation’s combat readiness. It refines service members' skills, enhancing lethality, effectiveness, and mission success in high-threat environments. Sode is a native of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)