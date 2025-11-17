U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Kaleb Vazquez, left, an electro-optical ordnance repairer, and a native of New York, and Cpl. Jalyn Storey, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer, and a native of Florida, both with Headquarters and Support Battalion, School of Infantry – East, grapple in an annual squad competition on Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2025. The competition was designed to test the physical and mental endurance of Marines in H&S Battalion as well as promote camaraderie, increase physical fitness levels, and build unit morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 16:50
|Photo ID:
|9396053
|VIRIN:
|251106-M-DN278-2427
|Resolution:
|6802x4537
|Size:
|9.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GIEGER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, School of Infantry - East Squad Competition [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Channah Chilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.