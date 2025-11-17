School of Infantry - East Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marcos Camargocoranado, a supply chain and materiel management specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, School of Infantry – East, and a native of Nevada, participates in an advanced small arms lethality training station during an annual squad competition on Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2025. The competition was designed to test the physical and mental endurance of Marines in H&S Battalion as well as promote camaraderie, increase physical fitness levels, and build unit morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton)