School of Infantry - East Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, School of Infantry – East run with water jugs during an annual squad competition on Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2025. The competition was designed to test the physical and mental endurance of Marines in H&S Battalion as well as promote camaraderie, increase physical fitness levels, and build unit morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton)