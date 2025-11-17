Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School of Infantry - East Squad Competition [Image 17 of 19]

    School of Infantry - East Squad Competition

    CAMP GIEGER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jackson Bouts, left, a native of Minnesota, and Lance Cpl. Miguel Baltazarvalencia, a native of California, both supply chain and materiel management specialists with Headquarters and Support Battalion, School of Infantry – East, climb up a rope obstacle during an annual squad competition on Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2025. The competition was designed to test the physical and mental endurance of Marines in H&S Battalion as well as promote camaraderie, increase physical fitness levels, and build unit morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 16:50
    Location: CAMP GIEGER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
