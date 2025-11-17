Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School of Infantry - East Squad Competition [Image 15 of 19]

    School of Infantry - East Squad Competition

    CAMP GIEGER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines Corps Sgt. Lilianna Pina, a field radio operator with Headquarters and Support Battalion, School of Infantry – East, and a native of Georgia, grapples during an annual squad competition on Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2025. The competition was designed to test the physical and mental endurance of Marines in H&S Battalion as well as promote camaraderie, increase physical fitness levels, and build unit morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 16:50
    Photo ID: 9396050
    VIRIN: 251106-M-DN278-2274
    Resolution: 5328x3554
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: CAMP GIEGER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, School of Infantry - East Squad Competition [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Channah Chilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Geiger
    Squad Competition
    SOI-E
    Training Command
    USMC

