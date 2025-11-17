School of Infantry - East Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, School of Infantry – East grapple during an annual squad competition on Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2025. The competition was designed to test the physical and mental endurance of Marines in H&S Battalion as well as promote camaraderie, increase physical fitness levels, and build unit morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton)