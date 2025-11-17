U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Clarenson Noel, an inventory management specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, School of Infantry – East, and a native of California, participates in an advanced small arms lethality training station during an annual squad competition on Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2025. The competition was designed to test the physical and mental endurance of Marines in H&S Battalion as well as promote camaraderie, increase physical fitness levels, and build unit morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Channah Chilton)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 16:50
|Photo ID:
|9396043
|VIRIN:
|251106-M-DN278-1750
|Resolution:
|7345x4899
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GIEGER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, School of Infantry - East Squad Competition [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Channah Chilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.