    B-52 Stratofortress flies over Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 13 of 14]

    B-52 Stratofortress flies over Dubai Airshow 2025

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, flies over spectators at the Dubai Airshow 2025, Nov. 17, 2025, at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The B-52 flew from Rota, Spain, to participate in the event, showcasing U.S. airpower on a global stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    Airpower on display at Dubai

