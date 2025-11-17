A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, flies over spectators at the Dubai Airshow 2025, Nov. 17, 2025, at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The B-52 flew from Rota, Spain, to participate in the event, showcasing U.S. airpower on a global stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9394024
|VIRIN:
|251117-Z-BB071-3167
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.39 MB
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, B-52 Stratofortress flies over Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
