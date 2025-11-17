AFCENT commander stands with group in front of A-10, B-52

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Air Forces Central commander, stands with service members and Department of War civilians in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft while a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft flies in the background at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai, Nov. 17, 2025. They attended the Dubai International Airshow, an event that strengthens ties between U.S. forces and international partners in aviation and national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)