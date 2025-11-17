Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT commander stands with group in front of A-10, B-52 [Image 11 of 14]

    AFCENT commander stands with group in front of A-10, B-52

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Air Forces Central commander, stands with service members and Department of War civilians in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft while a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft flies in the background at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai, Nov. 17, 2025. They attended the Dubai International Airshow, an event that strengthens ties between U.S. forces and international partners in aviation and national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    This work, AFCENT commander stands with group in front of A-10, B-52 [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

