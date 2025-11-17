U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Air Forces Central commander, stands with service members and Department of War civilians in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft while a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft flies in the background at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai, Nov. 17, 2025. They attended the Dubai International Airshow, an event that strengthens ties between U.S. forces and international partners in aviation and national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9394022
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-ZJ473-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCENT commander stands with group in front of A-10, B-52 [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
