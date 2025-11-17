A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, taxis Nov. 15, 2025, at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2025. The premier air-to-air and air-to-ground fighter was featured at the Dubai Airshow 2025 along with other U.S. aircraft showcasing American airpower on a global stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9394012
|VIRIN:
|251115-F-ZJ473-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-15E Strike Eagle performs over Dubai Airshow [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.