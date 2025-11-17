F-15E Strike Eagle performs over Dubai Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, taxis Nov. 15, 2025, at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2025. The premier air-to-air and air-to-ground fighter was featured at the Dubai Airshow 2025 along with other U.S. aircraft showcasing American airpower on a global stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)