A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft flown by the F-35 aerial demonstration team assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, performs aerial maneuvers Nov. 15, 2025, over Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The fifth-generation stealth fighter rehearsed its performance prior to the Dubai Airshow 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9394018
|VIRIN:
|251116-F-ZJ473-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35A Lightning II performs over Dubai Airshow [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
