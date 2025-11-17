An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron from Aviano Air Base, Italy, performs aerial maneuvers Nov. 16, 2025, over Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The multi-role fighter aircraft rehearsed its performance prior to the Dubai Airshow 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9394020
|VIRIN:
|251116-F-ZJ473-1006
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16C Fighting Falcon performs over Dubai Airshow [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
