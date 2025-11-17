F-16C Fighting Falcon performs over Dubai Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron from Aviano Air Base, Italy, performs aerial maneuvers Nov. 16, 2025, over Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The multi-role fighter aircraft rehearsed its performance prior to the Dubai Airshow 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)