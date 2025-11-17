Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16C Fighting Falcon performs over Dubai Airshow [Image 10 of 14]

    F-16C Fighting Falcon performs over Dubai Airshow

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron from Aviano Air Base, Italy, lands Nov. 16, 2025, at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The multi-role fighter aircraft rehearsed its performance prior to the Dubai Airshow 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 06:18
    Photo ID: 9394021
    VIRIN: 251116-F-ZJ473-1008
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: DUBAI, AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16C Fighting Falcon performs over Dubai Airshow [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

