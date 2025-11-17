An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron from Aviano Air Base, Italy, lands Nov. 16, 2025, at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The multi-role fighter aircraft rehearsed its performance prior to the Dubai Airshow 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
Location:
|DUBAI, AE
This work, F-16C Fighting Falcon performs over Dubai Airshow [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
