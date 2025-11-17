F-16C Fighting Falcon performs over Dubai Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron from Aviano Air Base, Italy, lands Nov. 16, 2025, at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The multi-role fighter aircraft rehearsed its performance prior to the Dubai Airshow 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)