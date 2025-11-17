F-35A Lightning II performs over Dubai Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft flown by the F-35 aerial demonstration team assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, performs aerial maneuvers Nov. 15, 2025, over Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The fifth-generation stealth fighter rehearsed its performance prior to the Dubai Airshow 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)