F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

U.S. NAVY SUPPORT FACILITY DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN 06.01.2025 Courtesy Photo 18th Wing

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct a mission sortie during a three-month deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The deployment demonstrated the Air Force’s ability to project power from remote locations, strengthening regional security and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)