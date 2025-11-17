Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia [Image 7 of 8]

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

    U.S. NAVY SUPPORT FACILITY DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN

    06.01.2025

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct a mission sortie during a three-month deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The deployment demonstrated the Air Force’s ability to project power from remote locations, strengthening regional security and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 04:08
    Photo ID: 9393994
    VIRIN: 250601-F-F3701-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1153
    Size: 674.19 KB
    Location: U.S. NAVY SUPPORT FACILITY DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 2

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Yokota AB
    Andersen AFB
    Marine Forces Pacific
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia
    613th AOC
    Indo-Pacific Command
    609th AOC
    RED HORSE
    ACE
    336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Det 336
    U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet

