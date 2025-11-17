Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 8]

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

    U.S. NAVY SUPPORT FACILITY DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN

    06.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pose for a photo in front of an F-15E Strike Eagle during a three-month deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. In response to an immediate request for forces from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, 160 Airmen from Kadena, Yokota, and Andersen Air Force Bases deployed on May 13 to establish Detachment 336. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 04:04
    Photo ID: 9393991
    VIRIN: 250601-F-F3701-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: U.S. NAVY SUPPORT FACILITY DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Yokota AB
    Andersen AFB
    Marine Forces Pacific
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia
    613th AOC
    Indo-Pacific Command
    609th AOC
    RED HORSE
    ACE
    336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Det 336
    U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet

