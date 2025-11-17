F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. NAVY SUPPORT FACILITY DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN 06.01.2025 Courtesy Photo 18th Wing

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pose for a photo in front of an F-15E Strike Eagle during a three-month deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. In response to an immediate request for forces from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, 160 Airmen from Kadena, Yokota, and Andersen Air Force Bases deployed on May 13 to establish Detachment 336. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)