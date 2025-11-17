F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN 08.04.2025 Courtesy Photo 18th Wing

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, prepares to land at Kadena AB, Japan, Aug. 4, 2025. The aircraft returned after a three-month deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, marking the first sustained U.S. fighter presence on the island and a major step forward in advancing Agile Combat Employment throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Robert Dabbs)