U.S. Air Force RED HORSE Airmen assigned to Det 336 install a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System amid intense environmental conditions during a deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The deployment underscored the U.S. military’s evolving approach to forward operations, emphasizing flexibility and joint integration in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 04:04
|Photo ID:
|9393993
|VIRIN:
|250601-F-F3701-1006
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|U.S. NAVY SUPPORT FACILITY DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia
