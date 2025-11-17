Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 8]

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

    KADEN AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.04.2025

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, prepares to land at Kadena AB, Japan, Aug. 4, 2025. The aircraft returned after a three-month deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, demonstrating the Air Force’s ability to project power from remote locations, strengthening regional security and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Robert Dabbs)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 04:04
    Photo ID: 9393989
    VIRIN: 250804-F-VT339-1009
    Resolution: 4234x2823
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: KADEN AIR BASE, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Yokota AB
    Andersen AFB
    Marine Forces Pacific
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia
    613th AOC
    Indo-Pacific Command
    609th AOC
    RED HORSE
    ACE
    336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Det 336
    U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet

