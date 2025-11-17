F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADEN AIR BASE, JAPAN 08.04.2025 Courtesy Photo 18th Wing

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, prepares to land at Kadena AB, Japan, Aug. 4, 2025. The aircraft returned after a three-month deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, demonstrating the Air Force’s ability to project power from remote locations, strengthening regional security and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Robert Dabbs)