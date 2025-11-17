Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

    U.S. NAVY SUPPORT FACILITY DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN

    06.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conducts a mission during a three-month deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The Strike Eagle is a simultaneous multi-mission fighter with air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities. An array of advanced avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the ability to dominate at low altitude, in all weather, day or night. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 04:04
    Photo ID: 9393992
    VIRIN: 250601-F-F3701-1002
    Resolution: 4032x2546
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: U.S. NAVY SUPPORT FACILITY DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia
    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia
    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia
    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia
    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia
    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia
    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia
    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Yokota AB
    Andersen AFB
    Marine Forces Pacific
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia
    613th AOC
    Indo-Pacific Command
    609th AOC
    RED HORSE
    ACE
    336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Det 336
    U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download