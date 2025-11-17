F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. NAVY SUPPORT FACILITY DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN 06.01.2025 Courtesy Photo 18th Wing

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conducts a mission during a three-month deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The Strike Eagle is a simultaneous multi-mission fighter with air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities. An array of advanced avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the ability to dominate at low altitude, in all weather, day or night. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)