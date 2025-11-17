Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia [Image 1 of 8]

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, lands at Kadena AB, Japan, Aug. 4, 2025. The aircraft returned after a three-month deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, marking the first sustained U.S. fighter presence on the island and a major step forward in advancing Agile Combat Employment throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 04:04
    Photo ID: 9393988
    VIRIN: 250804-F-BX586-1042
    Resolution: 5017x3100
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    This work, F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Yokota AB
    Andersen AFB
    Marine Forces Pacific
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia
    613th AOC
    Indo-Pacific Command
    609th AOC
    RED HORSE
    ACE
    336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Det 336
    U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet

