F-15Es Complete Historic Forward Operations from Diego Garcia

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, lands at Kadena AB, Japan, Aug. 4, 2025. The aircraft returned after a three-month deployment to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, marking the first sustained U.S. fighter presence on the island and a major step forward in advancing Agile Combat Employment throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
