    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 6 of 6]

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron line up for the start of Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. The start of the exercise marks the beginning of a massive effort to build adaptable, future-ready Airmen who outpace threats and dominate future engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:25
    Photo ID: 9392879
    VIRIN: 251116-F-JS667-1059
    Location: US
    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 Kicks Off

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1

