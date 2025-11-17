Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron line up for the start of Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. The start of the exercise marks the beginning of a massive effort to build adaptable, future-ready Airmen who outpace threats and dominate future engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)