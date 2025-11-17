U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron line up for the start of Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. The start of the exercise marks the beginning of a massive effort to build adaptable, future-ready Airmen who outpace threats and dominate future engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 16:25
|Photo ID:
|9392879
|VIRIN:
|251116-F-JS667-1059
|Resolution:
|4455x2967
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.