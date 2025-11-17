U.S. Air Force Airmen pick up their assigned weapons for Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. Weapons issue prepares participants for the exercise’s mission-focused scenarios, which test warfighter skills under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9392872
|VIRIN:
|251115-F-JS667-1039
|Resolution:
|4142x2959
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.