Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

U.S. Air Force Airmen pick up their assigned weapons for Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. Weapons issue prepares participants for the exercise’s mission-focused scenarios, which test warfighter skills under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)