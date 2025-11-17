Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 5 of 6]

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen pick up their assigned weapons for Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. Weapons issue prepares participants for the exercise’s mission-focused scenarios, which test warfighter skills under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9392872
    VIRIN: 251115-F-JS667-1039
    Resolution: 4142x2959
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

