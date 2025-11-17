Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 1 of 6]

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron set up lighting equipment in during Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at the Combat Support Training Range on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. Airmen integrated base defense, maintenance, logistics and communication functions to simulate the full spectrum of operations required when exercising a cohesive unit of action in a peer conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9392804
    VIRIN: 251116-F-JS667-1087
    Resolution: 4258x2836
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
