Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron set up lighting equipment in during Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at the Combat Support Training Range on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. Airmen integrated base defense, maintenance, logistics and communication functions to simulate the full spectrum of operations required when exercising a cohesive unit of action in a peer conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|11.15.2025
|11.17.2025 16:27
|9392804
|251116-F-JS667-1087
|4258x2836
|1.98 MB
|PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
