    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron prepare for the first day of Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at the Combat Support Training Range at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. The exercise challenged Airmen to operate as a cohesive, multi-capable force, strengthening the trust, communication and adaptability needed to generate airpower in austere environments.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9392819
    VIRIN: 251116-F-JS667-1083
    Resolution: 3425x2446
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off, by SrA Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 Kicks Off

