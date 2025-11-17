Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron prepare for the first day of Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at the Combat Support Training Range at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. The exercise challenged Airmen to operate as a cohesive, multi-capable force, strengthening the trust, communication and adaptability needed to generate airpower in austere environments.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)