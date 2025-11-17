U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron prepare for the first day of Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at the Combat Support Training Range at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. The exercise challenged Airmen to operate as a cohesive, multi-capable force, strengthening the trust, communication and adaptability needed to generate airpower in austere environments.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9392819
|VIRIN:
|251116-F-JS667-1083
|Resolution:
|3425x2446
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
