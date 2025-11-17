Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 3 of 6]

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen direct setup operations for the Mosaic Tiger 26-1 exercise area at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. Their coordinated efforts enable the exercise’s full mission environment, supporting realistic training in agile, decentralized operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9392843
    VIRIN: 251116-F-JS667-1079
    Resolution: 3876x2769
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
