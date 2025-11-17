U.S. Air Force Airmen direct setup operations for the Mosaic Tiger 26-1 exercise area at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. Their coordinated efforts enable the exercise’s full mission environment, supporting realistic training in agile, decentralized operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9392843
|VIRIN:
|251116-F-JS667-1079
|Resolution:
|3876x2769
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.