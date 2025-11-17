Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen direct setup operations for the Mosaic Tiger 26-1 exercise area at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. Their coordinated efforts enable the exercise’s full mission environment, supporting realistic training in agile, decentralized operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)