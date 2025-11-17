Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron jog along the perimeter of the Mosaic Tiger 26-1 exercise area on the Combat Training Support Range at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16, 2025. The exercise emphasizes the importance of readiness as a mindset built through repetition, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence across every specialty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9392853
    VIRIN: 251116-F-JS667-1085
    Resolution: 4231x2818
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off
    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off
    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off
    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off
    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off
    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 Kicks Off

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download